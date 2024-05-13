Pawan Kalyan, wife cast vote at Mangalagiri

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva cast their votes in Mangalagiri.

Pawan Kalyan is contesting for the Pithapuram Assembly seat but had been enrolled as a voter in Mangalagiri.

Surprisingly, Pawan Kalyan could not vote for his party in Mangalagiri as it has been allocated to the TD scion N. Lokesh, as part of the alliance.

The TD, BJP and JSP forged an alliance ahead of the elections with an aim to trounce the ruling YSRC in the state.