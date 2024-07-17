Parents Held in Connection with Son's Job Scam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:An elderly couple, Narayana Reddy and Madhavi, have reportedly been detained by the police in connection with an alleged fraud case involving their son. The son was accused of cheating people by collecting money on the promise of finding them jobs. He is currently at large.

According to sources, the couple claimed that they were called to the Jubilee Hills police station and detained without any FIR being filed against them. They alleged that they are being wrongfully accused.

Police were yet to confirm or deny the allegations levelled by the couple.



