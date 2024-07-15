Palasa MLA Gauthu Sirisha Lodges Complaint Against Ex-minister

Visakhapatnam: Palasa MLA Gauthu Sirisha has filed a formal complaint at the Kashibugga police station against former minister Dr Sidiri Appalaraju. The complaint alleges that Dr Sidiri Appalaraju made objectionable remarks about CM N. Chandrababu Naidu during the last Assembly session.

MLA Gauthu Sirisha stated that Appalaraju’s comments lacked respect for elders and could lead to societal disrespect. Due to this, a police complaint was filed. It was emphasised that criticisms should be kept to policies and political theories in the political arena and not become personal.

MLA Gauthu Sirisha criticised the YSRC, saying, “The YSRC encouraged those who have a foul mouth towards the opposition, leading them to claim high positions. Appalaraju might have engaged in foul-mouthed activities to attain a ministerial position.”

Additionally, she stated that a complaint addressing these issues has been filed with TD leaders at the Kashibugga police station. In response to the complaint, CI Vijay Anand assured that it would be reviewed and appropriate actions taken.