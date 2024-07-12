SCR Announces Revised Timings for Four Trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR) has announced revised timings of four trains in order to facilitate passenger convenience. The revised timings will come into effect from October 18, 2024.



Of the four trains, two trains will be starting from Secunderabad and the other two trains has halt at Secunderabad railway station.





The Secunderabad – Gudur Simhapuri Express (Train No. 12710) will start an hour early from the existing timing. Simhapuri Express which currently starts at 11:05 PM, will commence its journey at 10:05 PM from October 18. The train will reach the destination at 8:55 AM, the next day.



The Secunderabad – Tirupati Padmavathi Express (Train No. 12764) won't see any change in the timings from Secunderabad to Gudur but timings from Gudur to Tirupati has been revised. Currently, Padmavathi Express reaches Gudur at 4:43 AM and starts after halt for 2 minutes but as per the revised timings, there will be a halt for only one minute at Gudur station, where the train will reach the station at 4:19 AM and will leave at 4:20 AM.

The Narayanadri Express (Train No. 12734) from Lingampalli to Tirupati, will commence its journey 55 minutes early, at 5:30 PM and as per the revised timings it will reach Secunderabad station at 6:05 PM and will depart at 6:10 PM. The train will reach the destination at 5:55 AM.



The Narasapur - Nagarsol Express (Train No. 17231) will depart from the starting station 1 hours 25 minutes early i.e., at 9:50 AM and it will reach Secunderabad at 7:50 PM and will depart after a halt of 15 minutes at 8:05 PM. The train will reach Nagarsol at 7:30 AM, as per the revised timings.