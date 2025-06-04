Owaisi Calls Bengaluru Stadium Tragedy Heartbreaking, Slams Lack of Crowd Management
AIMIM Chief mourns deaths at RCB celebration stampede; urges stronger safety measures at mass public events.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a stampede during celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory reportedly claimed at least seven lives.
Terming the incident “unfortunate and heartbreaking”, Owaisi criticised the lack of proper crowd control measures. “Major steps should have been taken to ensure this was prevented,” he said in a statement shared on social media.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
