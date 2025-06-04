Owaisi Calls Bengaluru Stadium Tragedy Heartbreaking, Slams Lack of Crowd Management

What was meant to be a jubilant moment for cricket fans turned into a tragedy on Tuesday night when a massive crowd gathered to celebrate RCB’s IPL win. The uncontrolled rush outside the stadium led to a stampede-like situation, leaving several dead and many injured.

Owaisi offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. He also demanded accountability from the authorities, stating that proper planning and safety protocols must be in place during such high-attendance public gatherings.

His remarks follow similar reactions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who also conveyed their grief and support to the bereaved families. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, while rescue and medical teams continue to assist the affected.