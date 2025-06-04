 Top
Owaisi Calls Bengaluru Stadium Tragedy Heartbreaking, Slams Lack of Crowd Management

Southern States
DC Correspondent
4 Jun 2025 8:54 PM IST

AIMIM Chief mourns deaths at RCB celebration stampede; urges stronger safety measures at mass public events.

Asaduddin Owaisi says the Bengaluru stampede that claimed seven lives was “unfortunate and heartbreaking”, stressing it could have been prevented.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a stampede during celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory reportedly claimed at least seven lives.

Terming the incident “unfortunate and heartbreaking”, Owaisi criticised the lack of proper crowd control measures. “Major steps should have been taken to ensure this was prevented,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

What was meant to be a jubilant moment for cricket fans turned into a tragedy on Tuesday night when a massive crowd gathered to celebrate RCB’s IPL win. The uncontrolled rush outside the stadium led to a stampede-like situation, leaving several dead and many injured.

Owaisi offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. He also demanded accountability from the authorities, stating that proper planning and safety protocols must be in place during such high-attendance public gatherings.

His remarks follow similar reactions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who also conveyed their grief and support to the bereaved families. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, while rescue and medical teams continue to assist the affected.

DC Correspondent
