One Lakh Youths to Get Jobs in Machilipatnam, Says Minister Ravindra

Vijayawada: Minister for mines, geology and excise, Kollu Ravindra, has said one lakh unemployed youths would be getting jobs in Machilipatnam as scores of industries are coming up in the Port City soon.

“Many prominent industrialists are showing an interest in Machilipatnam. Besides, a BPCL oil refinery would be set up in Machilipatnam at a cost of Rs.60,000 to Rs.70,000 crore,” he said while addressing the media in Machilipatnam.

Minister Ravindra said the state government was giving utmost importance to the port city Machilipatnam. “Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is taking steps to set up energy and battery storage industries in the city,” he said.

Machilipatnam would experience its previous glory again. The government is interested in establishing industries in Machilipatnam with support from the central government,” he said, and assured the educated youths that they need not worry about their future.