No Politics in Vana Mahotsavam, All Should Participate: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday said the people of Telangana, including leaders of all political parties, should participate in the mass plantation programme 'Vana Mahostavam', irrespective of their political affiliations.

As part of the plantation drive, Komatireddy planted a sapling in the premises of Zilla Parishad High School, Madgulapally in Nalgonda district.

He said planting saplings and their protection should be done by everyone.

The trees would reduce air pollution and ensure ecological balance, Komatireddy said, adding that rainfall in each region depends on the number of trees and forest cover it has.

He said that the government was aiming to plant 66 lakh saplings in the district this year. Plantation should be taken up in open spaces on government land and along the roads, he said, explaining that this would also prevent land grab.

He interacted with the students of the school and promised them three new toilets and desks.

Vikarabad district collector C. Narayana Reddy, additional collector T. Purnachandra and district forest officer Rajasekhar attended the programme.