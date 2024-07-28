Nizamabad: SRSP Receives Season’s Highest Inflows

Nizamabad:The Sriramsagar project (SRSP) has been receiving inflows of 35,000 cusecs from the river Godavari, the highest of the season, for the last couple of days, thanks to the widespread rains in its catchment areas. Incessant rains lashed Nizamabad, Nirmal districts and neighbouring Nanded district of Maharashtra state for the last three days.

The current water level at the SRSP was 1,075.0 feet against its full reservoir level of 1,091.00 ft. The water level on the same day during last season was 1,088.70 ft. The present storage in the project was 31.917 tmc. Including the evaporation losses, the officials were releasing 624 cusecs of water from the SRSP to meet the drinking water needs of Korutla, Jagtial, Adilabad, Nirmal, Armoor, Nizamabad and Kamareddy municipalities under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. The project has received a total of 26.895 tmc inflows from June 1, 2024 to date. However, outflows were restricted to merely 2.408 tmc in current season. The officials were hoping that the SRSP would get copious inflows in the next month.