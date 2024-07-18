Nizamabad: Parent Teacher Meetings in Schools from July 20

Nizamabad: The directorate of school education (DSE) asked district level educational officials to conduct parent teacher meetings (PTM) in state schools from July 20.

The government has taken this initiative to involve parents in school administration.

Children from poor families, migrant workers families study in nearest ZP, MPP and government schools. However, due to their daily works, parents are unable to attend the PTMs. Only a few parents attend these meetings and their involvement in the school administration is minimal.

Lack of drinking water, toilets, sanitation and other problems are affecting studies. Lack of coordination among teachers is worsening the situation. In this context, the DSE directed the district educational officers to conduct parent teacher meetings in schools.

Officials are busy collecting data of students and their parents for finalisation of parent teacher meetings. Teacher union leaders are also extending their cooperation in this regard.