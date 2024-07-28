Nizamabad Cops Crack Down on Helmetless Driving

Nizamabad: Commissioner of Police Kalmeshwar Shinganevar on Saturday said that wearing a helmet while riding two-wheelers would be made mandatory from August 15 for their safety in Nizamabad, Armoor and Bodhan police divisions under the Nizamabad police commissionerate limits, he said. The violators will be booked, he said.

Meanwhile, Nizamabad traffic police conducted an awareness meeting with college principals and headmasters of schools on Saturday on the importance of driving with helmet. Traffic assistant commissioner of police T. Narayana said that educational institutes should not allow minors to reach schools and colleges riding two-wheelers.

He also said that educational institutes should conduct meetings with parents to create awareness on helmetless and mobile phone driving and traffic rules, he said.

Traffic CI V. Venkatnarayana, Bodhan traffic CI Chander Rathod, SI Rahamathulla, RSIs Suman, Chandrashekar and others were present.