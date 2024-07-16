Niti Aayog Governing Council Meet on July 27

Vijayawada: Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba announced that the 4th National Chief Secretaries meeting and the 9th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting will convene on July 27. Gauba conveyed this during a video conference with chief secretaries from various states in Delhi on Monday.

He emphasized the significance of these meetings in advancing India's development goals and making the country Vikasit Bharat by 2047 and directed the states for immediate submission of action taken reports on issues from the 3rd National Chief Secretaries meeting held last December. Discussions also focused on key priorities and measures for the upcoming meetings.

Participants included Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, along with several other senior officials from Andhra Pradesh.