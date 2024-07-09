Top
Nirmal Activist Takes Part in Bharat Jodo Abhiyan Workshop

Southern States
DC Correspondent
8 July 2024 7:21 PM GMT
Swadesh Parikipandla. (Image By Arrangement)

Adilabad: Swadesh Parikipandla, an activist from Nirmal district who has been working for the welfare of farmers and Gulf migrants from Telangana, participated in the two-day national workshop of the Bharath Jodo Abhiyan at Sevagram of Varda in Maharashtra.

The workshop is being organised on July 8 and 9 and top social activists analyzed the Parliament election trends in the country.

He was invited to the national workshop and recognised for his services for the welfare of farmers and Gulf labourers. Social activist and leader Bharat Jodo Abhiyan will address the members of Abhiyan and the political situation in the country. Social activists Kuruganti Kavitha, Kiran Vissa and Kanneganti Ravi of Telangana were also invited to the workshop.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
