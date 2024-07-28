Top
Nine-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted While Charging Phone in Khammam

DC Correspondent
27 July 2024 6:47 PM GMT
Nine-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted While Charging Phone in Khammam
(Representational Image: DC)

Khammam: A nine-year-old girl was electrocuted while keeping her father’s phone for charging in their house at Mathkepally Namavaram of Chinthakani mandal in Khammam district on Saturday. The victim, Katikala Anjali Kartheeka, was a Class 4 student of the government school in the village.

Police said she had just returned from the washroom and apparently tried to keep the phone for charging when her hands were wet. She suffered an electric shock. Family members who noticed the incident took her to a local hospital where doctors said she was dead.

