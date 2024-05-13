New mother turns up at Secunderabad polling booth with her baby
Hyderabad: Four-month-old Monit's mother has been one of the early voters at the Secunderabad polling booth on Monday morning.
The proud and new mother showed her index finger which was inked while the baby too seemed to show his fingers, though not inked, as he kept sucking his fingers putting them in his mouth.
People were found to be standing in long queues enthusiastic to exercise their franchise.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story