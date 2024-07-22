Nellore's Rottela Panduga Draws Over 10 Lakh Faithful

Tirupati: The annual ‘Rottela Panduga’ festival at the Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore culminated on Sunday after five days of vibrant celebrations. It attracted more than 10 lakh devotees since July 17 despite the rains over the weekend.

The closing ceremony at the AP Tourism Park premises within the Dargah compound on Sunday evening was organised by the Dargah festival committee.

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said the festival was a success also due to cooperation from ministers P Narayana and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and members of the Dargah committee.

Services would, however, continue for the devotees on Monday and Tuesday.

Sridhar Reddy thanked chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for allocating Rs.5 crore for development of the Bara Shaheed Dargah. Efforts would be made to construct a mosque with these funds. He praised the sanitation workers for their efforts during the five-day festival.

The event concluded with the felicitation of officials from various departments, staff, and Dargah committee members.