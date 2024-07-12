Neighbours Fight Over Dog Urination

Hyderabad: A woman and her husband were arrested for allegedly grabbing the collar of a sub-inspector and abusing him in vulgar language while on his duty on Thursday. Alwal police filed a case against them.

According to the Alwal Inspector Rahul Dev, the couple, identified as Shilpa and Venkateshwar Rao, are residents of Ganesh Enclave. Venkateshwar Rao works as a lecturer at Osmania University.

Trouble arose when Shilpa reportedly made her pet dog urinate on the wall of her neighbour Pawan's house. Pawan complained several times about the unpleasant smell caused by this act. Tensions escalated leading to frequent disputes between the two families. Shilpa's family members allegedly verbally abused Pawan's mother on multiple occasions.

On Thursday, when Pawan lodged a complaint with Alwal police, SI Suresh called them to the police station to mediate between the two families.

When SI Suresh advised Shilpa and Venkateshwar Rao about the inappropriate behavior involving their dog, both individuals reportedly insulted SI Suresh, questioning his authority.

Shilpa allegedly grabbed SI Suresh's collar and challenged him regarding the complaint. Following this a case was registered against the couple under Section 132 of IPC on Thursday.