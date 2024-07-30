Top
29 July 2024 7:02 PM GMT
NEET UG 2024 Counselling Dates Announced
Approximately 47,000 students from Telangana who have qualified the NEET UG exam will be seeking admissions to medical colleges both within the state and across the country.

Hyderabad: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) announced on Monday that counseling for the NEET UG 2024 academic session is tentatively set to begin on August 14, 2024. The registration process for the counseling is expected to start in the first week of August. Medical aspirants are advised to regularly check the MCC website for updates on the schedule and further details regarding the counseling process.

Approximately 47,000 students from Telangana who have qualified the NEET UG exam will be seeking admissions to medical colleges both within the state and across the country.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
