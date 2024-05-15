Hyderabad: The highest poll percentage of 84.25 percent was recorded in Narsapur Assembly Segment of Medak Parliamentary Constituency and lowest of 42.76 percentage was recorded in Malakpet Assembly Segment of the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency. A total 65.67 percent of votes polled at polling stations in Telangana for Lok Sabha elections.

A total of 2,20,24,806 voters out of 3,32,16,348 electors have participated in voting. Out of 2,20,24,806 voters, 2,18,14,035 voters cast their votes at 35,809 Polling Stations and 2,10,771 voters exercised their franchise in Voter Facilitation Centers, Postal Voting Centers and Home Voting.

Out of 2,10,771 voters above, 1,89,091 electors on election duty and 21,680 voters have participated in voting at their homes and at Postal Voting Centers. That 65.67 percent of votes polled at Polling Stations is almost 3 percent more compared to voting in 2019.

The highest poll percentage of 84.25 percentage was recorded in Narsapur Assembly Segment of Medak Parliamentary Constituency and lowest of 42.76 percentage was recorded in Malakpet Assembly Segment of the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency.

In terms of numbers, highest 3,85,149 votes are polled in 43 – Medchal Assembly Segment of the Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency and least number of 1,05,383 were polled in Bhadrachalam Assembly Segment of Mahabubabad Parliamentary Constituency.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said that all polled material including EVMs were sealed in the presence of Observers/contesting candidates /election agents and stored safely at strong rooms, which is under constant monitoring by CCTV and armed forces.



Adilabad --74.03



Peddapalle --67.87

Karimnagar --72.54

Nizamabad --71.92

Zahirabad-- 74.63

Medak --75.09

Malkajgiri-- 50.78

Secunderabad --49.04

Hyderabad-- 48.48

Chevella -- 56.50

Mahbubnagar --72.43

Nagarkurnool --69.46

Nalgonda-- 74.02

Bhongir --76.78

Warangal-- 68.86

Mahabubabad --71.85

Khammam --76.09