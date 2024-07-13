Naidu Requests People Not to Touch his Feet

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday made a heartfelt appeal to people of the state not to touch his feet. He declared that he would not hesitate to reciprocate by touching the feet of those who continued this custom.

Naidu was interacting with Telugu Desam leaders and cadres during his customary visit to the TD party central office on Saturday. Chatting informally with media, he expressed the opinion that the practice of touching his feet should be abandoned.

Chandrababu emphasised that only parents and God are the only ones who deserve such reverence. He urged everyone to maintain their dignity and refrain from the practice. "Let no one lower their dignity by touching the feet of others," he maintained.

The Chief Minister said he will be the first to implement this change, hoping this would set an example for others to follow.

On the day, Chandrababu received appeals from differently abled from Rajahmundry at the main entrance gate. Later, he had a meeting with party activists and others in the media room. They briefed him about various public issues like land disputes, health matters and personal issues. Many party leaders and activists, however, wanted the opportunity to serve in nominated posts. Those who had worked for Beema Mitra during the earlier TD regime, wanted to be taken back into service. Naidu assured to give nominated posts to cadres who had worked hard for the party in all aspects.

The CM appreciated Sheik Assin and Md. Imtiaz, who run a furniture shop in Vijayawada, for donating ₹1 lakh towards building Amaravati.

Vetcha Preetam couple from Guntur called on Chandrababu at the party office along with their one-year-old daughter Hitaishe, who has been suffering from spinal muscular atrophy. They made a fervent appeal to the Chief Minister that they need ₹16 crore to purchase a medicine within a month’s time for curing their daughter. Chandrababu promised to examine their request soon.

TD state president Palla Srinivasa Rao and MLC P. Ashok Babu participated in the programme.