MP Parimal Nathwani Presents his Book to Modi

Vijayawada: Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani on Wednesday presented the first copy of his new book ‘Call of the Gir’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a small family get-together at the PM’s residence. The Prime Minister not only gracefully received the book but also met Nathwani’s family and exchanged pleasantries.

Incidentally, Nathwani has dedicated this book to the prime minister ‘for being the visionary behind Project Lion and Lion@2047: Vision for Amrit Kaal’. The book also contains a message from the Prime Minister. Modi enquired about the status of tourism in Gir and emphasised the need to increase the infrastructure so as to attract foreign tourists in Gir. He also said that forestation around the periphery of Gir Sanctuary was the need of the hour. The PM also commended Nathwani for his dedicated effort in coming out with this beautiful coffee table book and said that he has answered the ‘Call of the Gir’ while also balancing the demands on time placed by professional and public service responsibilities.