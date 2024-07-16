Modernisation and Renovation of Vizag’s Iconic KGH Sought

Visakhapatnam: State health minister Satya Kumar Yadav chaired a review meeting at King George Hospital (KGH), at which people’s representatives sought modernisation of Visakhapatnam's iconic KGH. They said it must render best services not only for Vizag people but also for those in North Andhra and neighbouring Odisha state.

The review was attended by MP Bharat, MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, TD state president and Gajuwaka legislator Palla Srinivasa Rao, KGH superintendent Dr P Shivanand, Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal Dr Buchiraju, DMHO Dr P Jagadeeswara Rao, and district collector Harendra Prasad.

Bharat emphasised the necessity of maintaining the KGH surroundings clean. He highlighted the challenges in constructing new facilities due to fund constraints. He suggested that future constructions adopt a G+20 style, considering the next 50 years of growth.

District collector Harendra Prasad outlined the efforts to enhance medical services for patients arriving from neighbouring Odisha and North Andhra.

Palla Srinivasa Rao and MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju praised KGH as a renowned institution where patients are often referred when treatment options elsewhere are exhausted.

KGH superintendent Shivanand, AMC principal Dr Buchiraju and DMHO Dr Jagadeeswara Rao briefed the minister on the various programmes being implemented by KGH, Andhra Medical College, and the district medical and health department.