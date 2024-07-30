MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas Bolsters JS Membership Drive in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas participated in the Jana Sena party's membership enrollment campaign in wards 29 and 38 of the city on Monday. The initiative, part of a statewide drive, has seen significant traction, particularly in the southern region.

The MLA emphasised the party's commitment to its members, highlighting the recently introduced insurance scheme for active party workers. This benefit reflects the party's dedication to the welfare of its cadre. The membership registration process has been met with an overwhelming response, with new members joining in large numbers. Party leaders have expressed satisfaction with the campaign's progress.