Minor College Girl Goes Missing in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: A 16-year-old girl of the government social welfare hostel at Radha Nagar in Payakapuram has gone missing, police said on Sunday.

The minor girl is a native of Kondapalli. She is doing her BiPC first year at the government college in the area.

According to Nunna circle inspector N Guru Prasad, the minor had been homesick and returned to her native place on July 12. She returned to the hostel at 10 a.m. on July 20.

After returning to the hostel, the girl did not attend her classes. The hostel watchman, after finding her sitting in her room, asked her to go to the college in the afternoon.

“Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, the girl took her bag and left her room. However, she did not go to her college,” the CI stated.

Following a complaint given by the hostel warden, Nunna police registered a missing case and have launched a search operation.