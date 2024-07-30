Man Shot by Brother-in-law in Madanapalle

Tirupati: A family dispute in Madanapalle mandal turned violent Sunday night when Reddy Praveen, 23, was shot by his brother-in-law Divakar. Praveen, son of Gangayya from Tamballapalle, had been living with his brother-in-law Purushottam in Madanapalle for a year.

The incident occurred when Praveen attempted to intervene in an altercation involving Purushottam’s brother Divakar and others. Enraged, Divakar shot Praveen with a country-made gun, severely wounding him with nine pellet wounds to the thigh.

The assailants fled, stealing Praveen's two-wheeler and mobile phone. Passersby alerted Praveen's family, who rushed him to the Government Hospital. Rural SI Ravi Kumar registered the case and further investigation is underway.