Major hike in bus fares by private operators during poll season

VIJAYAWADA: People working in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad and traveling to their hometowns in Andhra Pradesh to cast their votes are forced to shell out more from their pockets this time.

Private travel operators have hiked the bus fares by nearly 200 to 300 per cent for the next two to three days. The voting is on May 13.

Many people from Andhra Pradesh work in the IT sector in Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. They are booking tickets by buses or by train to come to their native places to cast their votes.

Cashing in on the demand, private buses operating on routes like Bangalore - Vijayawada – Visakhapatnam and Chennai - Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam have hiked the bus fares abnormally from this weekend. They do this when the demand for tickets is high.

The average bus fare for Vijayawada from Bangalore soared to Rs 3,000 on May 10, 11, & 12 while the usual rate was between Rs 800 and Rs 1,500.

Similarly, the fare for Vijayawada from Chennai has been increased to Rs 2,000 from the usual Rs1,000. Also, fares for Vijayawada from Hyderabad have been increased to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500.

Passengers complained that the government-run APSRTC failed to arrange additional bus services to clear the passenger rush during this time. Train reservations are not easily available.

“Anticipating the ticket price surge, I have planned to book my tickets ten days prior to the journey. To my shock, the bus fare quoted by a private travel agency was around Rs 2,000.” “With the waiting list going into hundreds in trains towards Vijayawada and with no option, I have paid Rs 2,000 and booked my ticket from Hyderabad to Vijayawada,” said Tharun, an employee who works in a start-up company in Hyderabad.

Hari, a techie working at an MNC in Chennai, lamented, “After seeing the fares for private buses, I've decided to visit my hometown in Vijayawada by train. It is difficult to get reservations but I will somehow travel by train and reach my native place to cast my votes.”