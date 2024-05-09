Lorry drivers, cleaners ask ECI for postal ballot facility

KAKINADA: Lorry drivers and cleaners having national permits have requested the Election Commission of India that it extend to them postal ballot facility for casting their votes in the forthcoming elections.

Driver Dhaniyala Prabhu Das of Eluru said many drivers and the vehicle cleaners drive throughout the country due to their transport requirements. They are thus unable to cast their vote at the time of the elections because of being away from their native place.

Prabhu Das maintained that if the ECI provides postal ballots to them, all drivers and cleaners can exercise their democratic right to vote.