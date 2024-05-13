Lok Sabha Elections Telangana: Who said what after voting

Political parties gave their own interpretation to the Lok Sabha elections voting pattern in the state on Monday.TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy blamed the Election Commission for the falling poll percentage in urban areas and alleged that it had failed to prepare a fair voter list. Many voters found their names found deleted, he said.“A particular section living in a colony under Jubilee Hills limits, found their names deleted. The officers in collusion with a political party removed the names of the entire colony,” Kishan Reddy alleged, even as he said he was confident that his party would get double digit seats in the state.Senior Congress leader and minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said: “The BRS practically was not in the electoral fray and left the field open for the BJP.” He estimated that the Congress would win 12 seats.BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that regional parties would play a major role after the election results are announced on June 4. Hope the people vote for those who have a vision and not hatred for this country, said BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and added that he expected the party to get its highest ever number of Lok Sabha members.AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asked voters have the nation as their priority rather than giving priority to the cult image of a leader.Regional parties will have a major role to play. There is nothing like this bloc or that bloc. It will be regional parties that will come to power. I expect voting to be between 65 and 70 per cent. According to the BJP’s own rule, after 75 years nobody should take up any position, so Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to step down.K. Chandrashekar Rao, BRS presidentBJP will get double digit seats. The Congress and BRS workers are disillusioned with their parties and supported the BJP. MIM workers worked for Congress. Modi will take reins once again. The people of Secunderabad have blessed me. The money factor and misleading and false propaganda has failed to work for Congress.G. Kishan Reddy, BJP state presidentYou have to vote not for an individual. The message to anyone going out ot vote, forget about cult following, the country is bigger than any individual. Vote for our country. If you have faith in democracy and love India and want to see the country strong, and a country that hears the voices of the poor, then you must vote. People do not agree with Modi’s statements on the minority community and BJP’s ideology.Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM presidentThe BRS was not in the electoral fray and left the field open for the BJP. This was done to get Kavitha out of jail. They seem to think that this way they can at least save their ill-gotten assets. Despite this, the Congress will get a minimum of 12 seats and could bag 14. This is a result of sustained efforts of our workers and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who toured the state.Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, R&B ministerI voted for the leader who Telangana likes. We should vote for the kind of leader who we want to represent us, vote for the kind of policies and government we would like to have. Hope people vote for those who have a vision and not hatred for this country. Very confident that this will be the best tally ever for our party in Parliament elections.K.T. Rama Rao, BRS working presidentThe wave that happened in UP took time to come to Telangana. The BJP will bag seats in the double digits. The party has won good ground in the rural areas, where the Congress used to have considerable support. The rural masses have made an emotional connection. The strategy of the Congress to rope in clerics to bag Muslims’ votes has backfired as the Hindus voted with vengeance in larger numbers.Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP candidateThe BRS will gain if the people give precedence to local issues. If national issues are accorded priority, national parties will benefit. We tried our best to convince the people of the need to send more BRS MPs to Parliament to safeguard the interests of Telangana state.A. Vinod Kumar, BRS Karimnagar candidateThe BJP is all set to win maximum seats in Telangana. Despite the misuse of government machinery and spending ill-gotten money by the Congress, the BJP will get maximum seats.A. Maheshwar Reddy, BJP floor leader