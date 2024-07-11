Visakhapatnam: They came, they screamed, set things on fire, and destroyed precious equipment. All in a jiffy.

Goons of the ruling Telugu Desam attacked the office of Deccan Chronicle at Visakhapatnam late in the afternoon on Wednesday in gross violation of all norms of democracy and rule of law. Starkly, this was despite a promise by the TD-led alliance in the recent elections that it would “restore law and order” in Andhra Pradesh.

TD activists stormed the Deccan Chronicle office premises, with members of the Telugu Nadu Students Federation and the TD women’s wing being in the vanguard.

They destroyed the security post, stormed the office, ransacked the furniture, and even burnt the name board of the newspaper in what looked like a premeditated assault on the daily.

The TD activists-turned-arsonists questioned why Deccan Chronicle published a report saying the alliance government was shifting its stand on privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The report, ‘Alliance takes U-turn on VSP privatisation’, in, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu editions, was based on a statement from a minister in their own government, and it had also appeared in the other national and financial dailies.

Around 30 TD activists, including women, broke down the main office gate at Kailasagiri Ropeway on the Visakhapatnam-Bheemili Beach Road and entered the Deccan Chronicle office premises, carrying with them a bottle of petrol — indicating that the TD goons had greater understanding and working knowledge of the Molotov Cocktail rather than Article 19 (a) of the Constitution.

They burnt down the name board of the daily, which symbolised the pride of Telugu people and is a strong and respected media presence across the southern states for decades. The arsonists later tried to enter the printing section and the editorial department.

When the TD gang was attacking the Deccan Chronicle office by destroying its property, women journalists came upfront and asked them to instead come down and discuss their concerns.

The aggressive gang, obviously with premeditated instructions from above and an intent to cause maximum damage, were highly vituperative in their response, used abusive language and menacingly rushed towards the staff.

One woman TD activist asked another to vandalise the printing unit by throwing a flamed petrol bottle. The TD’s handpicked goons demonstrated a working knowledge of the Molotov cocktail. Through their acts, they rubbished Article 19 (a) of the Indian Constitution, on freedom of speech and expression, which the TD had claimed it would protect and promote.

After counseling reason and rule of law for a while, the Deccan Chronicle employees, led by its women journalists, formed a human chain and spread a ring of passive resistance.

Deccan Chronicle scribes explained the obvious, repeatedly stressing, “This is a brutal way of oppressing the fourth estate. If you have an objection to our news report, give us a rejoinder. We will publish it. Please calm down.”

The TD gang, bent on a violent confrontation, only turned more aggressive and abusive. They began pushing the women journalists, touching them inappropriately.

The goons started pelting stones at the main building, where the Deccan Chronicle printing equipment was positioned. Their intention was clear — to destroy the expensive machines, a lifeline for the reputed daily. However, the resolute Deccan Chronicle staff managed to halt them in their tracks.

During the entire attack, goons kept gesticulating and shouting slogans like “We will see how you will publish a paper ever again.”

Meanwhile, the Deccan Chronicle staff called up the police commissioner of Visakhapatnam, prompting a quick response. A contingent of policemen, led by an inspector, descended on the scene. Upon their arrival, the arsonists, in a cowardly act, fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the news broke on social media and went viral. Political leaders from across parties, common citizens and fellow journalists condemned the dastardly attack staged with ulterior motives by the ruling Telugu Desam.