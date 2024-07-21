Land Acquired for SCCL Open Cast Mine: Sridhar Babu Asks Officials to Pay Evacuees

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu directed officials to discuss about compensation under relief and rehabilitation package with 280 families who constructed houses in the open land acquired for an open cast mine in Ladnapur village in Ramagiri mandal of Manthani Assembly segment.

Singareni Company had 103 acres of land in 2012. About 721 evacuees from 466 houses have been paid Rs.7.5 lakh each for losing their houses. SCCL has spent around Rs.145 crore towards their rehabilitation. Meanwhile, another 1400 houses came up in this land and they were paid another Rs.30 crore due to the intervention of Sridhar Babu, the then local MLA.

When the officials informed him about the technical difficulty in payment of compensation to around 280 members, he asked officials to look at the issue on humanitarian grounds and pay the compensation.

Singareni CMD Nenavath Balram, Peddapalli district collector Sriharsha Koya, Majnthani RDO Hanuma Nayak and SCCL director (operations), among others took part in the meeting held at the Secretariat on Sunday.