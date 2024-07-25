Top
Home » Southern States

Kurnool: Youth Places Hand Under Running Train

Southern States
DC Correspondent
24 July 2024 7:55 PM GMT
Kurnool: Youth Places Hand Under Running Train
x
(Representational Image: DC)

Kurnool: A youngster from Adoni is in critical condition after placing his hand under a running train. Imtiaz Ali of Jyoti Nagar in the town put his right hand under the train near the railway station on Tuesday evening saying God had instructed him to do so.

Locals rushed him to the government hospital for treatment. Railway sub-inspector K. Gopal said the condition of Imtiaz is serious. He has been shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for better treatment. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kurnool Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Special News AP Crime News 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick