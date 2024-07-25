Kurnool: Youth Places Hand Under Running Train

Kurnool: A youngster from Adoni is in critical condition after placing his hand under a running train. Imtiaz Ali of Jyoti Nagar in the town put his right hand under the train near the railway station on Tuesday evening saying God had instructed him to do so.

Locals rushed him to the government hospital for treatment. Railway sub-inspector K. Gopal said the condition of Imtiaz is serious. He has been shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for better treatment. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

