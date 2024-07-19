Kurnool: Residents of Maddikera town of Kurnool district have raised concerns about the loss of express train stoppages at their railway station. Several trains that used to halt at the station have been discounted after the conversion to broad gauge and the addition of a double line.

Trains such as Prashanti Nilayam SF Express, Prashanti Express, Mysore-Jaipur Express, Tungabhadra Express, Amaravati Express, and trains running between Secunderabad and Guntakal and Secunderabad to Goa have bypassed the station since the Covid-19 pandemic.

This decision has been affecting the routes that connect Bangalore, Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Vizag. Despite several representations made to the railway authorities, no steps have been taken to reinstate the stoppages, complained the residents.

Maddikera, located 12 km away from Guntakal, still has no stoppage, resulting in the loss of a 5-berth quota previously offered, said V. Ramanjulu Yadav, an advocate from the town. He requested the restoration of all train services for the convenience of the local population.