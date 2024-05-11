Kumari Aunty supports TD, campaigns against YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: Dasari Sai Kumari of Hyderabad, popularly known as Kumari Aunty, on Friday campaigned against Kodali Nani, YSR Congress candidate in Gudivada assembly constituency, and supported Telugu Desam aspirant from the constituency Venigandla Ramu.

Kumari Aunty had came to limelight when a video of her makeshift eatery at Banjara Hills went viral a few months ago. When Hyderabad municipal authorities tried to remove her eatery over encroachment, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy intervened in favour of her eatery.

On Friday, Kumari Aunty campaigned door to door in favour of Ramu calling him a service-oriented leader. She went on to compare the TD candidate with actor Mahesh Babu in the film “Maharshi” for serving people.

Kumari Aunty said she had to go to Hyderabad for survival because there had been no employment opportunities in Gudivada.

“Kodali Nani has ruined the constituency. People like me will get employment only if TDP is voted to power,” she added.