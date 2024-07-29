Kothagudem: 22-yr-old Student Beaten to Death

Bhadradri Kothagudem: A 22-year-old student from Government Degree College, identified as Alluri Vishnu, died on the spot after being attacked by a group of about six students on Sunday.

According to police, the assailants, who belonged to a junior college in the town, attacked Vishnu near the college ground due to which he became unconscious. Locals rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor.

It is suspected that a love affair was the motive behind the attack. A case has been filed by the Palvancha police, and efforts are underway to identify the culprits.