Top
Home » Southern States

Komatireddy Remembers Father of Irrigation in Telangana

Southern States
DC Correspondent
11 July 2024 6:56 PM GMT
Komatireddy Remembers Father of Irrigation in Telangana
x
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday paid tributes to Nawab Ali Nawaz Jung Bahadur, who is considered as the father of irrigation in Telangana state.

Speaking at an event to mark Telangana Engineers Day at Vishveshvarayya Bhavan here, Venkat Reddy said, "We honour Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya as India's first engineer. His birthday is celebrated on September 15 as Engineers Day. Visvesvaraya became famous when he devised a system to protect the city of Hyderabad from floods."

"Then there is Nawab Ali Nawaz Jung Bahadur. After the formation of Telangana state, it is a great thing that his birth anniversary was officially recognised as Telangana Engineers Day on July 11," the minister said.

He said an engineers' association has sought 2,000 yards of land for the construction of an institute and that a decision on the matter will be taken soon.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana News Nawab Ali Nawaz Jung Bahadur Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick