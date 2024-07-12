Komatireddy Remembers Father of Irrigation in Telangana

Hyderabad: Minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday paid tributes to Nawab Ali Nawaz Jung Bahadur, who is considered as the father of irrigation in Telangana state.

Speaking at an event to mark Telangana Engineers Day at Vishveshvarayya Bhavan here, Venkat Reddy said, "We honour Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya as India's first engineer. His birthday is celebrated on September 15 as Engineers Day. Visvesvaraya became famous when he devised a system to protect the city of Hyderabad from floods."

"Then there is Nawab Ali Nawaz Jung Bahadur. After the formation of Telangana state, it is a great thing that his birth anniversary was officially recognised as Telangana Engineers Day on July 11," the minister said.

He said an engineers' association has sought 2,000 yards of land for the construction of an institute and that a decision on the matter will be taken soon.