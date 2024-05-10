KK Raju in triangular fight for North seat

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam North constituency is caught in a triangular fight, where KK Raju of the YSRC, Vishnu Kumar Raju from the alliance and VV Lakshmi Narayana of the Jai Bharat National Party are testing their luck.

Visakhapatnam North is a melting pot of diverse communities, with significant presences of Velama, Kapu, SC, and Kshatriya communities. Kshatriyas dominate the landscape here.

Despite its diversity, the constituency leans towards newcomers. It encompasses six SC wards and hilly terrains, with parts of Dwarakanagar and Akkayyapalem included. Save for a few hilly pockets, the constituency is well-equipped with necessary infrastructure.

Former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana's entry into the electoral arena has injected fresh vigour and intrigue into the political landscape of Visakhapatnam North constituency. Contesting under the banner of the Jai Bharat National Party, which he founded, Lakshminarayana's candidacy poses a significant challenge to established contenders, particularly Vishnu Kumar Raju of BJP.

KK Raju of the YSRC has said he aimed to secure a majority of 45,000 votes emphasizing the progress witnessed in the constituency over the past five years. He remains optimistic about his prospects and cites the developmental initiatives and welfare programmes of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vishnu Kumar Raju, a stalwart representing the BJP, has been counting on urban votes to secure his victory. However, Lakshmi Narayana's candidacy threatens to disrupt this strategy, reminiscent of his impact in the 2019 elections. That was when his presence tilted the scales, paving the way for MVV Satyanarayana's triumph over Sri Bharat of the Telugu Desam.

The resignation of former MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao has left the seat vacant, setting the stage for a fierce battle among several prominent candidates. Vishnu Kumar Raju, while having an interaction with the media, said he aims at a majority exceeding 50,000 votes. His confidence is rooted in his track record, having won the seat in 2014. He garnered significant support in 2019.

Voter count: 282,935

Male: 139,485

Female: 143,427

Transgenders: 23