Top
Home » Southern States

Kishan Reddy complains about missing names of new voters

Southern States
DC Correspondent
13 May 2024 4:42 AM GMT
Kishan Reddy complains about missing names of new voters
x
Union minister G.Kishan Reddy casts his vote in Hyderabad. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy expressed his displeasure over the polling officials after several new voters could not find their names in voter list at Booth No. 15 at Sheikhpet in Hyderabad.

He rang up state election commissioner Vikas Raj and registered a complaint with him.

He also expressed displeasure over seizing of poll slips and small printers at various places in the city, indicating about the increasing fake vote ID cards and complained about this issue too.

Kishan Reddy spoke to the DCP and ensured that the printing machines reached the polling booths.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
kishan reddy names of new voters 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick