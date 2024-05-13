Kishan Reddy complains about missing names of new voters

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy expressed his displeasure over the polling officials after several new voters could not find their names in voter list at Booth No. 15 at Sheikhpet in Hyderabad.

He rang up state election commissioner Vikas Raj and registered a complaint with him.

He also expressed displeasure over seizing of poll slips and small printers at various places in the city, indicating about the increasing fake vote ID cards and complained about this issue too.

Kishan Reddy spoke to the DCP and ensured that the printing machines reached the polling booths.