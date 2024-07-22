Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju Releases Water from Kadam Canal

Adilabad: Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju on Sunday released water into the left and right canals of the Kadam project to give water to the standing Kharif crops. Water has been released from the project as its level at the Kadam project has reached 690 metres.

The MLA performed special puja at the Kattamaisamma Temple before releasing the water. Locals strongly believe that Kattamaisamma has saved the project during floods in the past.

Vedma Bojju also performed puja at the Kadam project site before releasing 500 cusecs of water into the left canal and 10 cusecs into the right canal.

Addressing people on the occasion, the Khanapur MLA said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has released ₹9.46 crore for carrying out repairs at the Kadam project. “We will ensure that water reaches the last acre of the ayacut,” he assured.

According to reports, Tekam Laxman of Babbarigunta village got washed away when he tried to cross the Gangapur rivulet that had been overflowing following heavy rains in Utnoor.

Rescue teams are searching for Laxman.