Zumba Classes Will Continue In Schools As Part Of Anti-Drug Campaign: Kerala Education Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty announced on Saturday that Zumba classes will continue in schools as part of an anti-drug campaign, despite opposition from some Muslim organisations.

The Minister emphasised that Zumba promotes physical and mental well being, with students participating in their regular school uniforms rather than revealing outfits. He noted that these initiatives align with the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which mandates participation in government prescribed learning processes. He cautioned that opposition could incite communal tensions and be more harmful than drug abuse.

The Zumba initiative , launched under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's "No to Drugs" campaign , aims to reduce stress and curb drug abuse among students. Many schools have already implemented Zumba classes with support from students, parents and teachers.

Sivankutty reminded everyone that while several states protested against the hijab, Kerala took a progressive stand. However, certain organisations are now attempting to promote conservative ideas under the guise of cultural protection, he said and added that attempts to communalise this issue will only be counterproductive.

The minister rejected allegations regarding inappropriate clothing, clarifying, "No one is wearing revealing clothes for performing Zumba. Students are dancing in their regular school uniforms."

The Minister mentioned that 90 per cent of government schools in Kerala already conduct various physical activities, including Zumba, to improve the physical and mental well-being of students. He highlighted that Kerala's school curriculum integrates health and physical education as core subjects. Topics include nutrition, stress relief, body movement and cardiovascular fitness. Activities like Zumba and aerobic dance are encouraged for their benefits in enhancing lung capacity, heart health and emotional stability.

Kerala faces a high rate of lifestyle diseases, and addressing unhealthy habits among students at an early age can significantly improve their health.

Muslim groups have come out openly against the programme, terming these events as against “moral values."

Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Sangham state secretary Abdussamad Pookkottur criticised the Zumba programme in schools.

In a Facebook post, he said the dance was against moral values.

SYS is the youth wing of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama which is a prominent body of Sunni Muslim scholars in Kerala.

Muslim League's student wing Muslim Student Federation (MSF) slammed the government for introducing the dance programme in schools without carrying out any discussions.