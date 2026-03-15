Women Into Sabarimala temple: Kerala Govt To Consult Scholars Before Decision

The government is trying to balance the sentiments of devotees with its earlier position supporting the entry of women of all ages into the temple. In written submissions filed in the ongoing review proceedings related to the Sabarimala verdict, the state government emphasized that long-held practices tied to beliefs should not be considered in isolation, and that a wider consultative process involving experts with deep knowledge of Hindu traditions is necessary to address the matter.Submissions were filed in the Supreme Court in the review petitions arising from the 2018 judgment in the case of Indian Young Lawyers Association vs State of Kerala, which struck down the restriction on the entry of women aged 10 to 50 years at the Ayyappa temple.The state said Article 25 guarantees freedom of conscience and the right to profess and practice religion, including rituals, ceremonies, and modes of worship that form an integral part of a faith. However, the right is not absolute and may be subject to restrictions related to public order, morality, health, and other provisions of the Constitution.It further emphasized that Article 25 allows the state to introduce laws for social reform and for opening Hindu religious institutions of public character to all classes and sections of Hindus, including women.The government argued that the concept of "morality" in Articles 25 and 26 should be understood as constitutional morality, rooted in principles such as equality, non-discrimination, protection of liberty, and the welfare of society. The state submitted that determining whether a particular practice is an essential religious practice should primarily depend on the doctrines of the religion and the beliefs of the community following it.The Kerala government reiterated that, given the sensitive nature of the Sabarimala issue and the strong response from devotees, any judicial review of the long-standing practice should follow wide consultations with religious scholars and social reformers.