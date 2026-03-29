We Will form Next Govt in Kerala, Says Modi in NDA Rally

Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on both the UDF and LDF, accusing them of "decades of corruption and political opportunism".Addressing a massive NDA election rally here, Modi said, "For decades the LDF and the UDF have together looted Kerala... in this arrangement, our Kerala has remained trapped."

Targeting their rivalry in Kerala and friendship in other states, Modi said, "The Congress and the Left abuse each other falsely... you must remain cautious of both of them."

The Prime Minister, while highlighting public sentiment, claimed that Kerala is "sending a message of change," with growing support for the BJP among youth, women, and farmers.

He asserted that the BJP-led alliance will form the next government in Kerala.

"In Kerala, Team BJP and Team NDA are to form the government. With the blessings of the people of Kerala, with all your support, we will form the government here, and we will leave no stone unturned in serving Kerala," he said.

Modi also alleged misuse of central funds, saying, "This money belonged to you, but they have looted it."

He also warned that both fronts fear BJP's rise, saying their "wrongdoings will be exposed."

Projecting development, he promised that an NDA government would recover looted money and accelerate growth in Kerala.