Wayanad: Tourist retreat for detoxification

Hyderabad: Some places don’t just offer sights, they offer feelings. Kerala is one such destination where every corner evokes a deep sense of connection — be it nature, tradition or flavours that remain even after the journey ends.

Visiting Bhavm, Mural Arts in Wayanad is a traditional artisan collective dedicated to preserving Kerala’s ancient mural painting heritage. The initiative empowers rural women by providing them with livelihood opportunities while keeping Kerala’s rich art traditions alive. Visitors can witness artisans at work, learn about natural pigment techniques, and experience a fusion of culture and craftsmanship.

Nearby Uravu is dedicated to bamboo processing and craft. The centre transforms locally sourced bamboo into functional and decorative items, blending traditional techniques with contemporary designs. The initiative supports local artisans and promotes eco-friendly practices, offering visitors a chance to witness sustainable artistry firsthand.

The Honey Museum offers an incredible journey into the world of apiculture. Visitors can explore various honey varieties, learn about traditional beekeeping methods and understand the health benefits associated with honey consumption. Tasting sessions of fresh, unprocessed honey provide a delightful sensory experience, connecting guests to nature’s sweetness.

Karlad lake presents a relaxed escape, with its calm waters reflecting the surrounding hills. Adventure enthusiasts can engage in activities like kayaking and while those seeking peace can enjoy leisurely boat rides, absorbing the tranquil ambiance.

Kuruva Island, a protected river delta on the Kabini river, offers beautiful greenery for nature lovers.

Exploring its dense greenery, crossing wooden bridges and observing diverse flora and fauna provide a sense of untouched paradise, making it a must-visit for those looking for a connection with nature.

A visit to Kuruva Island is also a chance to experience Kerala’s authentic flavours. Served on banana leaves, the meal is a sensory delight.

The ancient Thirunelli temple in the Brahmagiri Hills is often referred to as the “Kashi of the south.” Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the temple’s environment and architectural beauty offer a peaceful retreat for spiritual seekers and admirers of historic structures alike.

The Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary offers an immersive experience into Kerala’s rich biodiversity. Visitors may see elephants, deer, langurs and the Malabar giant squirrel in their natural habitat. The sanctuary’s dense forests and diverse wildlife provide a thrilling adventure for nature enthusiasts.