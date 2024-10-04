Wayanad landslides: Kerala will request for assistance from Centre once again

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated on Friday that the state government has once again requested the Centre to provide necessary assistance for the disaster-affected areas in Wayanad district.

At a press conference here on Thursday, the chief minister announced that six children who lost their parents in the landslide would receive Rs 10 lakh each, and eight children who lost one parent will be given Rs 5 lakh each.

The Chief Minister stated that the landslides in Wayanad have caused extensive damage in the state. Although the state government anticipated significant aid from the Centre due to the immense devastation, such measures have not yet been taken.

As a standard procedure, the first instalment has been approved as the Centre's contribution to the State Disaster Response Fund. However, this does not constitute special disaster relief assistance, the Chief Minister clarified.