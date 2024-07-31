Wayanad landslides: Death toll crosses 200, over 150 missing

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the catastrophic landslides in Wayanad district, the state is grappling with the enormous loss of life and property in the disaster-stricken areas, even as rescue operations proceed at full pace.





The death toll is on the rise as rescue teams recover bodies in the disaster-affected areas of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Attamala. By Wednesday evening, the death toll had reached 239 and is anticipated to increase as many people remain unaccounted for.





A team from the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) is currently building a temporary Bailey bridge to reconnect the disaster-stricken areas of Chooralmala and Mundakkai. The construction is proceeding rapidly.

Upon completion, the bridge will enable rescue teams to transport vehicles, cutters, heavy equipment, food, and water to Mundakkai. It will also allow for the movement of heavy machinery, such as earthmovers, into the affected regions.





During a press conference, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that rescue operations were advancing at full capacity, despite the difficult conditions on the ground. The extensive and organized efforts have resulted in the rescue of 1,592 individuals over the past two days. Initially, 68 families, comprising 208 persons from areas affected by landslides, were moved to camps.





Subsequently, 1,386 people who were isolated in different locations were saved—this included 528 men, 550 women, and 299 children—who were then relocated to seven relief camps.

Out of the 207 individuals moved to hospitals and health centers, 90 are currently undergoing treatment. The catastrophe at Mundakkai and Chooral Mala is devastating and unparalleled, with both locales almost destroyed. Official records state that 144 bodies have been retrieved, including 79 males and 65 females, while 193 people remain unaccounted for.





The Kerala Cabinet has reviewed the situation and extended its condolences to those who have lost family members in the tragedy. The majority of residents, including tribal families, are being relocated from the disaster-stricken areas to safer locations. For those who choose not to relocate, food and other essentials are being supplied. Medical assistance is also being provided to all affected individuals.





Heartrending scenes were witnessed at hospitals and health centres as bodies of the victims arrived from the disaster-hit areas. The close relatives moved from hospital to hospital to identify their near and dear ones. Additional teams of forensic doctors were deputed to expedite the postmortem examination process.









A total of 1,177 rescue personnel are involved in the operations, comprising 10 station officers, 645 fire and rescue members, 94 NDRF, 177 DSC, and 153 MEG personnel. Coast Guard members have also joined the efforts. Necessary officials and equipment, such as a temporary rope bridge, are being dispatched to the affected zones. Road blockades are being cleared to facilitate the smooth transit of vehicles involved in the rescue missions.





In Mundakkai, rescue operations are receiving the highest priority. Likewise, in Attamala and Chooral Mala, efficient rescue efforts are in progress. Medical teams have been stationed in the region. K9 units consisting of trained dogs are being utilized to search for bodies. The navy is aiding in the distribution of food and water to those impacted.





On Wednesday, a contingent of 132 army personnel from Thiruvananthapuram and 67 from the Kannur DSC, commanded by six officers, departed for the areas hit by the disaster.

Two Navy helicopters, the LLH and MI-7, are being deployed to evacuate individuals from areas affected by landslides and transport them to medical facilities. An Intelligent Buried Object Detection System is in use to detect human presence within the rubble.





The expertise of retired Major General Indrabal has been enlisted for this operation.



The NDRF has deployed three teams from the Madras Regiment and Defence Service Corps, equipped with dinghy boats, for the rescue efforts. The local police force has activated 350 officers, a high-altitude team, and the Special Operations Group of the Kerala Police.

A control room has been set up at the Chooralmala taluk level, and a group of ministers is overseeing the operations in the district.