Video journalist trampled to death by wild elephant in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A video journalist from a Malayalam news channel was trampled to death by a wild elephant while he was working on an assignment in Palakkad district.



The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when video journalist A V Mukesh, 34, was on an assignment to cover the wild elephants that had strayed into a residential area in Malampuzha. As he was taking the visuals a wild elephant unexpectedly charged at the crew. While the reporter and driver managed to run to safety, the wild elephant trampled Mukesh.

The video journalist who sustained serious injuries in the attack was rushed to the district hospital in Palakkad, but he could not be saved.

Mukesh who was a native of Parappanangadi in Malappuram district, leaves behind his wife Tisha.

Apart from his photography work, Mukesh was also a popular columnist who wrote a column titled "Athijeevanam" on Mathrubhumi.com. Before joining the Palakkad bureau in Palakkad, he had a long stint in Delhi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan forest minister A K Saseendran, opposition leader V D Satheeshan condoled the tragic death of the cameraman. Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) also expressed their sympathies.