Uprooted Coconut Tree Kills Two Women Workers in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Two women workers were killed after an uprooted coconut tree fell on them at Kunnathukal in nearby Neyyattinkara on Saturday, police said. The deceased were identified as Vasantha (65) and Chandrika (64), both daily wage earners under the MGNREGA scheme.

The incident occurred when the women were resting after lunch during work hours in the village. The uprooted tree suddenly fell on them. They were rushed to a hospital with injuries but could not be saved, police said. Two others sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to a nearby hospital, they added.