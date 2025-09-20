 Top
Home » Southern States » Kerala

Uprooted Coconut Tree Kills Two Women Workers in Kerala

Kerala
DC Correspondent
20 Sept 2025 4:27 PM IST

Daily wage earners under MGNREGA killed in Neyyattinkara; two others injured

Uprooted Coconut Tree Kills Two Women Workers in Kerala
x
Two women workers, Vasantha (65) and Chandrika (64), were killed when a coconut tree fell on them while resting during work in Kunnathukal, Kerala, authorities said.

Thiruvananthapuram: Two women workers were killed after an uprooted coconut tree fell on them at Kunnathukal in nearby Neyyattinkara on Saturday, police said. The deceased were identified as Vasantha (65) and Chandrika (64), both daily wage earners under the MGNREGA scheme.

The incident occurred when the women were resting after lunch during work hours in the village. The uprooted tree suddenly fell on them. They were rushed to a hospital with injuries but could not be saved, police said. Two others sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to a nearby hospital, they added.
( Source : PTI )
kerala trees uprooted two killed 
India Southern States Kerala Cochin (Kochi) 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X