Upcoming Assembly Polls In Kerala Between UDF And CPM-BJP Collective, Says Rahul Gandhi

THIRUVANNATHAPURAM: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday urged the people of Kerala to defeat the “corrupt” LDF and the “communal” BJP, paving the way for a new dawn where people can breathe freely.

Speaking at an election meeting on Kozhikode beach online, Rahul said the upcoming polls are between the UDF and the partnership of the BJP and LDF. “The UDF unites people, listens, embraces, and empowers them. The LDF and its hidden partner, the BJP, divide people and crush their will.”

Rahul, who was scheduled to attend the Kozhikode rally, could not make it due to Sonia Gandhi’s hospitalization in Delhi on Tuesday.

Drawing a comparison between the BJP and CPM-led governments at the Centre and in Kerala, Rahul said Modi promised two crore jobs every year, while Pinarayi Vijayan promised 40 lakh jobs. After a decade of their rule, instead of creating employment, they have destroyed jobs.

Rahul alleged that the BJP registers cases against opposition leaders who criticise them. “I have almost 40 cases against me, I was interrogated for five days by the ED, and the BJP attacks me constantly. I want to ask the people of Kerala, why is the BJP not targeting the Chief Minister of Kerala? Why are the corruption cases against the Kerala CM not progressing? This is the clearest proof of collusion between the BJP and the LDF.”

Rahul accused CPM leaders of stealing gold from the Sabarimala temple, claiming multiple leaders had been arrested in connection with the theft. “Those who don’t respect Lord Ayyappa, how can you expect them to respect the people of Kerala?” he asked. The opposition leader also voiced concern over the rise in drug use in Kerala, saying, “According to estimates, there are 8.5 lakh drug users in the state, of which 75,000 are students. This is what the LDF has to show for their ten-year rule.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who inaugurated the public meeting, alleged a secret understanding between the CPM and BJP, now being referred to as the Communist Janata Party (CJP). He claimed the BJP had fielded weak candidates to help the LDF in many constituencies. “A vote for the BJP is a vote gifted to the LDF. People of Kerala understand this clearly. Therefore, a vote for the UDF is a vote for change,” he said.