Union Minister Suresh Gopi demands CBI probe into Thrissur Pooram disruption

Addressing the convention for BJP Chelakkara bypoll candidate K Balakrishnan, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism refuted earlier claims from BJP leaders that he had arrived at the Pooram venue in an ambulance.

"I went there in the private car of the BJP district president, not an ambulance, as Surendran (BJP state president K Surendran) believes," Gopi said.

He accused the state government of trying to obscure the truth, and said, "If Pinarayi Vijayan's police handle the investigation, the reality will remain hidden. Only a CBI inquiry can bring the truth to light."

"Challenging the state government, he said, "If they have the courage, they should ask the CBI to carry out the investigation. I am ready to face it."

The Thrissur Pooram disruption row has triggered a political debate in the state after Chief Minister Vijayan stated that the Pooram and the other rituals were not disrupted.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan also echoed the same view.

However, the opposition Congress-led UDF disagreed with the Chief Minister's remarks.

Meanwhile, the Thrissur East Police registered a case for disrupting the Thrissur Pooram following a report submitted by the special investigation team that was constituted to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Congress and the Left ally CPI have alleged that the Pooram was purportedly disrupted to help the BJP win the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat by evoking Hindu sentiment.

Visuals showing Suresh Gopi arriving at the site in an ambulance have also surfaced in the media.

However, BJP leaders claimed that Gopi, who was the saffron party’s candidate in Thrissur, came to ensure that the ceremonies were being performed according to the rituals.

The actor-turned-politician further alleged that the ruling CPI(M) fears an impartial probe would expose the truth behind the disruption of the annual festivities.

"They are worried that many, including former and current ministers, could be questioned. I arrived at the venue on that day to inquire about the police atrocities against hundreds of Pooram lovers," he said.