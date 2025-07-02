UK’s Stranded F-35 Jet in Kerala Becomes Tourism Hook

The unexpected grounding of a British F-35B Lightning II fighter jet at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has achieved global attention. The incident also spurred a wave of humor and clever marketing, spearheaded by Kerala Tourism.

Since making an emergency landing on June 14 due to technical difficulties allegedly related to the fuel supply, the stealth jet—which is regarded as one of the most sophisticated in the world—has been based at Bay No. 4 of the airport.As a member of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, the aircraft was taking part in joint naval exercises in the Arabian Sea.

While a technical team from the US and the UK is expected to inspect ands and repair the jet soon, the people of Kerala have found a way to turn the incident into entertainment and even a branding opportunity.

On social media, Kerala Tourism shared a picture of the fighter jet with the humorous caption, "Kerala is such an amazing place, I don't want to leave." I heartily recommend it. The department responded with yet another ironic statement: "Kerala is a place you won't want to leave." The Fauxy, thank you.