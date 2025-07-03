UK Plans to Airlift Stranded F-35 Jet from Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The UK is planning to airlift its F-35 B stealth fighter jet, which has continued to remain grounded at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for the past 19 days.

The British Royal Navy's advanced fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing on June 14 due to low fuel levels and hydraulic failure. The jet is likely to be partially dismantled and transported back to the United Kingdom using a military cargo aircraft.

Despite multiple repair attempts, the fifth-generation stealth aircraft remain grounded due to unresolved technical faults. Though there were plans to bring a team of technicians and engineers from the UK to inspect and repair the jet, there is no information as to when they are expected.

The jet has been stationed at Bay 4 of the airport, under the close surveillance of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. The issue pertains to a hydraulic system failure, which has rendered the jet unfit for flight. Hydraulics are critical in fighter jets as they control essential functions such as landing gear, brakes and flight control systems.

The F-35B Lightning II Stealth fighter is among the most advanced and expensive in the world and is part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, which is currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. This carrier group recently completed joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy.

Fighter jet features in Kerala tourism’s social media campaign

Kerala Tourism used the stranded F35 jet for a witty social media campaign. A poster shows the jet parked in the backdrop of coconut trees and lush green surroundings.





The caption shows a quote attributed to the Jet; UK F-35 B





"Kerala is such an amazing place, I don't want to leave. Definitely recommend." It also gives a five-star rating for the destination.

Kerala tourism's unique marketing strategy with a tinge of humour became viral on social media.





Earlier, an unusual OLX ad featuring the jet had gone viral on social media. The ad priced the jet at $4 million.