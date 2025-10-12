UDF Demands Audit of Temple Assets Amid Sabarimala Gold Loss Allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF on Sunday demanded a comprehensive audit of assets of Hindu temples in Kerala following allegations of gold loss at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The opposition front said temples across the state receive large quantities of valuables – including gold, silver, and other precious offerings – and measures must be taken to ensure accountability.

"An audit should be conducted in all Hindu temples, and steps should be taken to inform devotees about it. That's our demand," UDF convenor Adoor Prakash told reporters here.

Accusing the state government of "attempting to make some officials scapegoats" in connection with the Sabarimala irregularities, Prakash said both the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) under its control were responsible.

"So, the Devaswom Minister (VN Vasavan) should resign and the TDB should be dissolved," he said.

The UDF leader further alleged that the real culprits would not be identified if the state police conducted the probe and demanded a CBI investigation into the matter.

He also claimed that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to "check any possible central agency probe" into the irregularities.

"The frauds that happened in Sabarimala have cheated the devotees of the state," Prakash said.

The Kerala High Court had earlier ordered an inquiry after noticing a reduction in the weight of gold-clad copper plates on the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols in the temple.

On Friday, the court directed the state police to register a criminal case over the suspected misappropriation of gold from the side frames or lintels of the shrine and initiate an investigation.